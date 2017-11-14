Mary McGrail, 89, of Westborough

Westborough – Mary Leonora McGrail, 89, of Westborough and formerly of Framingham, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 at the Kindred Transitional Healthcare and Rehabilitation Facility in Westborough. She was the wife of the late John J. McGrail, who died in 1967.

Born Aug. 8, 1928 in Boston, she was the daughter of the late John F. Sr. and Cecelia T. (Keneavy) Walsh. She was raised and educated in Jamaica Plain. Mary then lived in Framingham for 30 years prior to moving to Westborough 20 years ago.

Prior to retirement, Mary was employed by St. Patrick’s Manor in Framingham as a nurse’s aide for many years. She was an active member of St. Luke’s parish and the Westborough Senior Center. Mary was also a very devoted mother and grandmother who raised her three children on her own after the passing of her husband.

She is survived by her three children, John R. McGrail and his wife, Nadia, of Boxborough, Stephen M. McGrail of Dorchester, and Caroline M. Rasmussen and her husband, Greg, of Westborough; five grandchildren, Shawn McGrail and his wife, Ileana, Alexa and Catrina Joki, and Ryder and Tyler Rasmussen; and one great-grandchild, Maddie McGrail. She was predeceased by her two brothers, John Walsh Jr. and Francis Walsh.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 10:30 a.m., in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. Burial will be held privately in New Calvary Cemetery, Mattapan, on a later date. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 4-7 p.m., at the David A. Pickering Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or www.woundedwarriorproject.org.