Marlborough Boys’ Soccer Central Mass Division 1 Champions

By Jeff Slovin, Contributing Writer

The Marlborough Panthers boys’ soccer team poses with the championship trophy and banner at the conclusion of the Central Mass Division 1 championship game against Algonquin

Marlborough – The Marlborough Panthers boys’ soccer team defeated the Algonquin Regional High School Tomahawks 3-0 in the Central Mass. Division 1 championship game Nov. 10. The game was played at Nashoba Regional High School in Bolton on a frigid evening with wind chills down in the single digits.

Andre Faria scored Marlborough’s first two goals. Pedro Pinho assisted on both, plus scored a goal of his own, to seal the Panther’s victory.

Marlborough moves on to play Western division champions in the state semifinals next week.  Algonquin concludes their season with an overall 12-7-3 record.

(Photos/Jeff Slovin)

Marlborough’s Andre Faria looks to get control of the ball during the Central Mass Division 1 championship game against Algonquin

Marlborough captain Isaac Tintori maneuvers the ball ahead of Algonquin’s Danny Furey

