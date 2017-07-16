Thank you from RTN Federal Credit Union

To the Editor:

RTN Federal Credit Union extends its sincere thanks to the walkers, volunteers, donors and businesses who participated in our seventh annual Walk Home June 11 in Waltham, Dorchester and Danvers. The event was a huge success. With your help, to date we have raised more than $22,000. These funds will go to help homeless teens and families in Danvers, Dorchester, and Waltham, and support the work of the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless. Contributions will continue to come in over the next several weeks. Walk Home focuses attention on the sad realization that there are an estimated 42,000 teens and kids who will experience homelessness in Massachusetts this year.

We appreciate and would like to publicly recognize the local businesses that generously supported Walk Home 2017. Gold Sponsors: Enterprise; RTN GoodWorks Foundation; RTN Federal Credit Union; Signarama; S.P. Butler Construction. Silver Sponsors: CUNA Mutual Group; Law Offices of David J. Barber; RTN Financial & Retirement Group. Bronze Sponsors: Appraisals Unlimited, Inc.; Better Values. Better Banking Mass. Credit Unions; Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.; Law Offices of David Keele, LLC; Law Offices of Eric Weinstein; New England Baptist Hospital; RTN Realty; Robert Half; The Appraisers Group; Tyfone. Arrow Sponsors: Avantus; Bathcrest of Boston; Central Mass. Chapter of CCUA; Credit Union Insurance Resource; Credit Union Insurance Group; Digital Defense; Emily’s Specialty Products; Experian; Moody & Regan Printers; Nova Biomedical; Richards Cleaning, LLC; The Print House; Waltham Chamber of Commerce. Supporters: Cedar Grove Gardens; Dunkin Donuts (Waltham); Polar Beverages; The Chateau; TL Massage Therapy. Community Partners: Boys & Girls Club (Waltham); Boston City Singers; Danvers Rail Trail; Dorchester Park Association; Discover Waltham; Lowell Spinners; Race Around Waltham (RAW); Town of Danvers; Waltham Land Trust.

We are truly grateful for your participation, generosity and support. We hope to see you at our next Walk Home on Sunday, June 10, 2018.

Richard E. Wright

Treasurer and Chief Executive Officer

RTN Federal Credit Union